Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,599 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $239.25. 3,932,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.07. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.