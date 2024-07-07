Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.24. The company had a trading volume of 343,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

