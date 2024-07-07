Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 231.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.63. 772,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,059. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

