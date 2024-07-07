Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 5,002,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

