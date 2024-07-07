Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $16.39 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,000. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERE. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $314,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,715.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,553,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

