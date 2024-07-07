Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $806,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.