Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

