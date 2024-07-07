Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,808 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 4,188,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

