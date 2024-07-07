Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 305 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $298.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

