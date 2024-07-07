Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 612 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $707,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,418. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

