Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,254 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.