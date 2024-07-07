Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 508.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

