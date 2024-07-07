Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 2,022,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

