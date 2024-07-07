TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.09 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,554 shares of company stock worth $31,760,498. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 13,809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.