Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of -1.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.49) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.6%.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60.

About Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

