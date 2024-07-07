Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

