Trust Co of Kansas Sells 6,613 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $23.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $885.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $886.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

