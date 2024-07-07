Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $31.94 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.94 million and $781,894.29 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,779.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00557443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062631 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010606 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08954352 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $770,972.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.