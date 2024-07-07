United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares to Split on Monday, July 15th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $353.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.21. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $185.57 and a 1-year high of $378.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

