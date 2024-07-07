Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

