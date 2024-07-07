Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 126,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.