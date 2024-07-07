Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 359,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 663,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 191,527 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

