Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Increased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.38. 303,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,223. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $326.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.