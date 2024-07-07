Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after buying an additional 108,528 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,587.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 76,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

