Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.48. The stock had a trading volume of 408,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.