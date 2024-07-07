Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $510.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

