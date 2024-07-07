Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $509.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average of $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $510.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

