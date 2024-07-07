Velas Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Velas has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $647,315.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,019,695 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

