Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 859,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.