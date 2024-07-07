Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

