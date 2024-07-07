Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,103 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 634,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

