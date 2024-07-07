Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 14,163 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $450,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 129,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,688. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,516.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,332,663. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

