Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.6 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 825,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,090. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

