Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $4.45 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.43.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.