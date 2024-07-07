Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 2,225,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

