Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 314 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $13,902,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,620. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.