Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 269 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,553,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

LW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

