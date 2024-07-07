Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 97 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 189,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,333. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

