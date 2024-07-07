Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

