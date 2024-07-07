Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOG stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

