Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.13. 1,692,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,953. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day moving average is $261.65. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,830 shares of company stock worth $106,891,868. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

