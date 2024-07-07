Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lowered by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 142,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,176. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $144.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

