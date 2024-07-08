10,200 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Acquired by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INBX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,824. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

