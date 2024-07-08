1,461 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.55. 415,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,706. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $130.91 and a 52-week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

