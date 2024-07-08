1,471 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 371.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 63.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,106. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

