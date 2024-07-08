1,662 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. 2,099,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

