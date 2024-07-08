22,577 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,314. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

