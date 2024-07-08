2,704 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 652,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 3,091,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

