2,756 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 532.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,579,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BINC remained flat at $52.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

