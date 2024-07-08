2,822 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. 11,343,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,869,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

